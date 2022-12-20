Impossible to solve Afghanistan’s problems without a dialogue with the Taliban – UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, December 20. /TASS/. The US seeks to shift the responsibility for the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said, speaking at the UN Security Council meeting Tuesday, adding that it is impossible to resolve the country’s problems without cooperation with the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia).

"Meanwhile, we see a continued course of our Western colleagues, led by the US, on shifting their responsibility by accusing the Taliban of the current deteriorating situation in the country," he said. "[The West] lacks courage to acknowledge the reality that emerged after August 15, 2021, and the fact that the country is being ruled by authorities that must be interacted with in order to resolve Afghanistan’s problems.".