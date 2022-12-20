Situation in LPR still very tense – Putin

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The situation in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) is still very tense and the key problem is the people’s security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"It is no secret that the situation in the Lugansk People’s Republic is very tense and the security of the people is the key issue," he said at a meeting with LPR head Leonid Pasechnik.

Nevertheless, the president suggested that they should discuss economic and social issues first and asked the LPR head to tell about the efforts being taken in these spheres. "And later, of course, we will speak about all other matters," he added.