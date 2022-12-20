Hungary urges EC to analyze impact of sanctions against Russia — Orban’s chief adviser

BRUSSELS, December 20. /TASS/. Hungary is pressing the European Commission to carefully analyze the impact of anti-Russian sanctions on European countries, Balazs Orban, chief adviser to the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, stated this on Tuesday in an interview with the Euractiv portal.

"EU leaders and the European Commission should evaluate the impact of the bloc’s Russia sanctions on individual member states, particularly in the context of the ongoing energy crisis," Balazs Orban told Euractiv.

The Prime Minister's adviser also said that Hungary "will seek further derogations in areas where "sanctions are hurting Europe more than Russia."

"Energy is a no-go zone for us," the official said. He also added that the results of national consultations on EU sanctions against Russia, which ended in Hungary last week, will be summed up in January.

According to Euractiv, Budapest last week also blocked the addition of three Russian officials to the EU’s blacklist including the country’s energy minister. Orban’s chief adviser justified this move saying that it would be "simply unacceptable from the Hungarian energy security point of view."

Hungary still receives the main part of the oil and gas used nationwide from Russia, including via the Druzhba oil pipeline and the TurkStream gas pipeline on the basis of long-term contracts. Earlier, Prime Minister Viktor Orban called on the EU to lift energy sanctions against Russia by the end of the year. When discussing the eighth and ninth packages of sanctions, Hungary ensured that the restrictions did not affect Russian fuel coming through these pipelines, as well as the nuclear energy sector.