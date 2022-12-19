Moscow-led bloc has sufficient capability to prevent any threats, secretary general says

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) does not plan to expand its forces because its existing resources are enough to prevent any threats, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday.

"The potential that our organization actually has at this point is not just great, it is enough to prevent any threats," he noted at a press conference summarizing the organization’s activities in 2022.

When asked about the organization’s intention to expand its forces, Zas said: "There are no such plans."

"The collective defense forces, rapid response forces and rapid deployment forces that we have created are enough," the CSTO secretary general emphasized.