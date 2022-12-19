Resolving conflicts between members to be top priority of Russia-led security bloc

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-led security bloc, sees the settlement of any disputes between its members and the prevention of destabilization as its immediate task, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday.

"It should be noted that Belarus’ presidency in the CSTO will be held under the motto ‘Toward Peace and Security Through Solidarity and Cooperation.’ Very important basic tasks will be addressed. They are to boost cohesion between CSTO member states and settle any conflicts between them in the interest of strengthening the organization and ensuring stability and security in the zones of its responsibility," he told a news conference on the results of the organization’s activities in 2022. "This is probably the first time such a goal has been made a priority - settling existing problems and preventing destabilization of the situation on the territories of our states."

"We are not seeking to evade these things, these problems. On the contrary, we are set on resolving them," Zas said, adding that in terms of foreign policy, the organization’s priority is to enhance its role in the system of international relations.

According to Zas, the Belarusian side has singled out several priority areas, namely settling crisis situations and preventing further destabilization in the CSTO’s responsibility zone, developing cooperation with international organizations and third countries, strengthening military-technical cooperation between member nations, and boosting the combat readiness of collective forces.

"Another top priority is building up the CSTO’s institutional potential in the information and analysis sphere. Steps in these areas will be specified in the plan of our activities for the next year, which is currently being worked out. This work will be finalized by February 2023," he said.