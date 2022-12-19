Twitter should be objective, unbiased — Russian envoy

VIENNA, December 19. /TASS/. Twitter should be objective, unbiased and ensure actual competition among different points of view, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Monday in response to a poll launched by US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk as to whether he should step down as the company’s leader.

"What is it all about? The only thing […] needed from the new Twitter is an unbiased approach, objectivity and the real competitiveness of different views. The alternative would be the major challenge to democracy and real freedom of speech," the Russian diplomat wrote.

On Sunday, Musk set up a poll on Twitter asking users to vote for or against his leadership of the social network. As many as 1.32 mln users have already participated in the poll which will last 12 hours. As of now, 53% of those who voted think that Musk should step down.