MFA says US remarks at summit with Africa show inability to engage in equitable dialogue

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that the anti-Russian and anti-Chinese statements made at the US -Africa summit show Washington is incapable of dialogue and fair competition.

"We have taken note of the numerous anti-Russian and anti-Chinese statements by US officials during the US-Africa summit. Once again, Washington has demonstrated it’s incapable of an equal dialogue and decent competition, while its assurances that African countries have a freedom of choice testify to double standards," the diplomat said in a statement.

Zakharova said "the so-called bill on countering Russia's malicious activities in Africa, which provides for collective punishment for any cooperation with Russia." Is a vivid example of double standards applied by the US.

"Such a restriction of basic political and economic freedoms indicates unfair competition and the gross imposition of the Western agenda on other countries," the spokeswoman said.

"Russia is united with its African friends that, despite enormous pressure from the West, including threats to withhold financial support, take an independent position, first of all, in the context of the situation around Ukraine," the diplomat said. "We stand for the right of states to choose their political and economic partners, to follow their own values and the civilizational path of development without fear of being punished. Russia offers honest, mutually beneficial and equal cooperation without punitive measures and unilateral sanctions or interference in internal affairs."

The US-Africa summit was held in the US capital from December 13 to 15, with representatives from about 50 African countries in attendance.