EU’s ninth sanction package targets Russian military-industrial complex — expert

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. With the ninth package of sanctions against Russia the European Union is trying to step up pressure on Russia’s military-industrial complex, as all of the previous packages failed to affect the balance of power in Ukraine, the general director of the Russian International Affairs Council, Andrey Kortunov, told TASS.

As part of the new package of sanctions, the EU blacklisted 168 companies in Russia’s military, energy and mining sectors.

"The decision to include military-industrial complex companies in the sanctions list is easy to understand. The EU hoped that the previous sanctions packages would cause serious, perhaps even irreparable damage to the Russian defense complex, thus affecting Russia's ability to continue the special military operation," he said.

"But so far, there is no evidence to support this assumption on the battlefield, so the only thing left for the EU is to increase pressure and expand the list of enterprises that will be subject to sanctions in order to weaken Russia’s ability to maintain its current level of military production as much as possible," Kortunov said.

At the same time, the analyst noted that Russia also had an opportunity to respond to European sanctions.

"As for Russia's response, perhaps it will target some sectors of the European economy, what is left of European exports to Russia, and the financial institutions that have retained their offices in Russia," he said.

Decision to one’s own benefit

In turn, Fyodor Lukyanov, the Research Director at the Foundation for the Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club, stressed that the EU, when imposing new sanctions, also bore its own economic interests in mind.

"Those things that are absolutely fundamental for the EU, they either postpone or bypass, to the displeasure of the most radical countries," Lukyanov said.

He recalled that the European Union also acted primarily in its own interests when it lifted the freeze on the assets of Russian individuals and companies involved in the grain and fertilizer trade. "I think that this is part of the agreements that were concluded under the so-called grain deal. Since many actors are interested in this, first and foremost those in Europe, they try, wherever it benefits them, to make exceptions and to compromise, he pointed out. "But this will not have any impact on related topics. This is a very specific issue that many participants wish to see settled."

Ninth package of sanctions

Alongside imposing restrictions on companies in Russia’s military-industrial complex and the energy and mining sectors the EU froze the assets of two Russian banks and blocked transactions by the Russian Regional Development Bank, and also expanded the ban on the export of goods and technologies for Russia’s aerospace industry.

Also, it initiated the revocation of broadcasting licenses from a number of Russian TV channels and prohibited EU citizens from holding any positions in government bodies or government-controlled organizations in Russia.