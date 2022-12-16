Russia to exert efforts to find instigators of Russian House attack — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The assassination attempt at the head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR) is an inhuman terror attack, and Russia will exert all effort to find instigators and executors of this crime, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS Friday.

"This is an inhuman terror attack with an attempt to murder an innocent person. This, of course, demands condemnation," he said. "We must exert efforts, and we will work on that, in order to find the instigators and the executors."

According to the Deputy Foreign Minister, Moscow does not intend to shut down the Russian House in CAR because of the terror attack against Sytyi, but it will be necessary to implement serious security measures in the future.

"We must not show any fear before the terrorists, this is exactly what they count on," the Deputy Minister said. "We must exercise very serious precautions and sure a proper level of security. Such terrorist raids happened before and, I am afraid, will happen again, we must be ready for that. But this does not mean that we must pack up and run somewhere."

"The international terrorism knows no boundaries; it can happen anywhere and at any time. Of course, we must be very vigilant. It would be nice to consolidate international capabilities and efforts to combat terror attacks more efficiently," Bogdanov said.

Earlier, the Russian embassy said that Sytyi was injured by an explosion of an anonymous parcel sent to his name and was subsequently hospitalized. His state is reportedly severe, but not life-threatening. The embassy security was reinforced after the incident.