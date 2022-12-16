Russia might push for grain deal revision in the future — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Moscow will question the meaning of the grain deal if no adjustments are made to it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

He recalled that the grain deal, which was concluded in Istanbul, is a package deal. The first part of the package, involving the export of Ukrainian grain, is being implemented, however the results of the second part of the agreement - a memorandum between Russia and the UN Secretariat on unrestricted access to Russian agricultural products - cannot be accepted by Moscow, the diplomat added.

"Therefore, adjustments are needed, as I said, and we must continue to take our experience into consideration. If these modifications are not made, we must ask why all of this is being done - for commercial or political purposes, or to truly ensure global security while taking into account the interests of the world's poorest countries?" Vershinin said.

The agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were concluded on July 22 for a period of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny is valid until November 19, while the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) established by Russia, the UN, Ukraine and Turkey is designed to conduct vessel inspections to prevent weapons smuggling or any provocations. The latter was signed by Russia, Turkey and the UN and separately by Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.

Also, Russia and the UN signed a memorandum under which the international organization is committed to removing restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets.