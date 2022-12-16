Foreign Ministry sees some progress in Russia’s fertilizer exports to countries in need

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. There is some progress on the issue of exporting Russian fertilizers to countries in need, the first ship has already sailed towards Malawi, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We had to negotiate for several months [with partners] in order to supply Russian fertilizers free of charge at our expense - with the support of the UN and, in particular, the World Food Program - to the poorest nations. There appears to be some progress, and the first ship for Malawi has already left. However, this took several months, and these issues are urgent," he said, speaking about the situation with the export of food and fertilizers from Russia.

He expressed hope that the remainder of fertilizers supplied by Russia and transported at the expense of Moscow will reach the poorest countries. "We will continue to do everything we can," Vershinin added.

The agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were concluded on July 22 for a period of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny is valid until November 19, while the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) established by Russia, the UN, Ukraine and Turkey is designed to conduct vessel inspections to prevent weapons smuggling or any provocations. The latter was signed by Russia, Turkey and the UN and separately by Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.

Also, Russia and the UN signed a memorandum under which the international organization is committed to removing restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets.