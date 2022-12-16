Belarusian President says economic issues to be priority at upcoming talks with Putin

MINSK, December 16. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that economic issues will emerge as a priority at the upcoming talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on December 19.

"At the upcoming meeting, we will discuss issues of a strategic nature. Strategic issues primarily in the economic area. Yes, we will talk about the military-political situation around our states. Of course, we will touch upon not only the military-industrial complex, but also talk about defense capability, security. But the main thing is the economy," Lukashenko said on Friday at a meeting on Belarusian-Russian cooperation. His words were quoted by the BelTA agency.

The head of state recalled that in the course of recent negotiations with the Russian leadership, a decision was made to hold Belarusian-Russian negotiations before the end of this year.

"We will analyze, in detail and at the highest level, the problems that require urgent solutions. All of them are directly related to the development of the economy, the stability of financial systems and the well-being of citizens," the Belarusian President said.

During the upcoming meeting, Lukashenko continued, a number of 28 Union State programs are expected to be addressed.

"President Putin and I approved these programs and instructed our governments, ministers, and specialists to act within the framework of these programs. As I was briefed, 60% of all activities from these programs have been implemented. This is a good pace," Lukashenko said.

"But, while implementing certain programs, our governments have faced issues they cannot solve. Not because they are bad specialists, but because these are issues for Presidents. Under the constitutions of Russia and Belarus, these are our issues with Putin. And we agreed half a year ago with Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin], that at the end of the year we will meet and resolve all the accumulated issues," Lukashenko explained.

According to him, "questions of a tactical nature" were discussed at previous meetings. "There was no getting away from this, since terrible sanctions were imposed against Russia and Belarus. There were about 900 of them against Russia. Well, at the same time [they imposed sanctions] against us as well, so that Russia could not bypass these sanctions through us, as they say (in the West - TASS)," Lukashenko said.

"Therefore, we had to meet during the year and respond to the situation that developed as a result of the pressure on us by the collective West," the President concluded.