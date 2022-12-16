EU bans investments to Russian mining and energy sector — EU Council

BRUSSELS, December 16. /TASS/. The European Union introduces a ban on investments in the Russian mining and energy sectors and on consulting services for the Russian business, the EU Council said on Friday.

"The EU will expand the prohibition targeting new investments in the Russian energy sector by additionally prohibiting new investments in the Russian mining sector, with the exception of mining and quarrying activities involving certain critical raw materials," the EU Council said.

The ninth package of sanctions also provides for "a ban on the provision of EU advertising, market research and public opinion polling services, as well as product testing and technical inspection services to the Russian Federation," according to the statement.