Death toll after Ukrainian strike on LPR’s Lantratovka rises to 'about 30' — official

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The number of casualties as a result of this morning's Ukrainian strike on the village of Lantratovka in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) has risen to about 30, the republic's former ambassador to Moscow, Rodion Miroshnik, said on Friday.

"Today there was a very serious strike on the territory of the LPR in the Troitskiy district, in Lantratovka, [the Ukrainian armed forces] hit the building of an old school, where the evacuees were. And the number [of casualties] is being clarified now, because eight people were killed, more than 20 - actually about 30 - people were wounded. And it's very difficult to say how many more could be under the rubble," he said during a Soloviev Live TV broadcast.

Earlier, emergency services told TASS that as a result of the strike 11 people were killed, about 20 were injured, and the fate of 20 remained unknown.