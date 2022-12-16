Russia reviewing results of US-Africa summit — MFA

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Moscow is reviewing the results of the US-Africa summit, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS on Friday.

"We are now examining the materials and the final documents," Bogdanov said in reply to a corresponding question.

While commenting on US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remark that African countries were allegedly concerned about Russia's special operation in Ukraine, Bogdanov said: "This is on Blinken's conscience." The US-Africa summit was held in Washington from December 13-15.