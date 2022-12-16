Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister to hold talks with UN grain deal representatives

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that he will hold talks via videoconference with UN representatives on the grain deal in a few days.

"The agreement, signed on July 22 in Istanbul, is a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN Secretariat to secure uninterrupted access to the global market for Russian agricultural products and fertilizers. This is what we are discussing with Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development," he said on Friday in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel. "These discussions are held on a regular basis. We actually meet once a month. In a few days, we will talk via teleconference once more," the diplomat added.

According to Vershinin, Russia insists that "UN members fulfill all their commitments under this memorandum." "Unfortunately, in contrast to the first half of the package, we have yet to see genuine tangible changes," the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister stated.

The agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were concluded on July 22 for a period of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny is valid until November 19, while the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center (JCC) established by Russia, the UN, Ukraine and Turkey is designed to conduct vessel inspections to prevent weapons smuggling or any provocations. The latter was signed by Russia, Turkey and the UN and separately by Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.

Also, Russia and the UN signed a memorandum under which the international organization is committed to removing restrictions on the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets.