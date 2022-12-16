Russia in touch with Turkey over ground operation in Syria — MFA

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Moscow is in touch with Ankara regarding the ground operation in Syria, Russia’s special presidential representative for the Middle East and African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, told the media on Friday.

"Of course, we are not unanimous in all respects, but we are in touch with our Turkish partners. This is a hard fact," he said, while commenting on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statements about his wish to cooperate with Moscow and Damascus on the issue of the operation in northern Syria.

"There is a system of information exchanges and certain coordination, mainly through the defense ministries. They are in constant contact in both Ankara and Moscow, and, most importantly, in the field," Bogdanov added.