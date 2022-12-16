Putin in conversation with Modi gives principled assessment of situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the situation in Ukraine among other topics, the Kremlin press service said Friday.

"At Narendra Modi's request, Vladimir Putin gave principal assessments in the context of Russia's policy on the Ukrainian issue," the statement said.

The Kremlin added that the leaders agreed to continue personal contacts.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Modi had allegedly refused to hold an annual meeting with the Russian president this year.

Peskov denied this information, explaining that such talks were not even on Putin's schedule. The Kremlin spokesman also noted that next year's contact schedule would be agreed upon.

According to the 2000 declaration on strategic partnership, the leaders of Russia and India meet annually, but in 2020, due to the pandemic, the summit could not be held. Putin paid a visit to New Delhi in December 2021. This year, Putin and Modi met separately during the September summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand.