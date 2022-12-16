Senior diplomat lauds Russia-Turkey talks in Istanbul as productive

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The Russian-Turkish consultations which were held in Istanbul on December 8-9 were substantive and productive, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Rossiya-24 television on Friday.

"These were good and substantive, detailed consultations. It is probably more accurate to say that they were in the same vein as those dialogues that are held at the level of the presidents of our two countries," he said.

According to Vershinin, he also visited the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Council for control of the Black Sea grain initiative during his trip. "I have met with those delegations who have been working there, primarily UN, Turkish and Russian officials," he emphasized. The senior Russian diplomat noted that the Russian team is doing a great job in making sure that inspections guarantee the proper functioning of the maritime humanitarian corridor under the grain deal.

The agreement on the export of food from Ukraine was concluded on July 22 for a period of 120 days. One of the agreements regulating grain exports from the Kiev-controlled ports of Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny was initially valid until November 19. The deal was extended for another 120 days on November 17. Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN set up the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul to inspect vessels with grain to thwart arms smuggling and prevent provocations. This section of the agreement was signed by Russia, Turkey, and the UN and separately by Ukraine, Turkey and the UN.

In addition, a memorandum is valid between Russia and the United Nations under which the international organization is committed to removing various hurdles impacting Russian agricultural and fertilizer exports to global markets.