Putin, Lukashenko to discuss bilateral agenda, international issues in Minsk, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The entire range of bilateral relations and numerous international issues will be on the agenda of Minsk talks between Russian President Vladimir Lukashenko and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko next Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"These will naturally include the entire range of our bilateral relations, economic cooperation and topics related to integration," Peskov said. And, certainly, the two leaders will "discuss regional and international problems, including those in abundance around our countries," he added, when asked about the agenda of the coming talks in Minsk between Putin and Lukashenko.

Earlier on Friday, the Kremlin and the Belarusian presidential office announced that Putin will visit Minsk for talks with Lukashenko on December 19.