Moscow needs to study new package of EU sanctions before formulating a response — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The Russian authorities need to study the ninth package of EU sanctions before formulating a response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Friday.

"Let's first get acquainted with the list, get official information, and then we will formulate some answers. Nothing has been announced yet," he said, answering a question about Russia's readiness for new EU sanctions.

Earlier it was reported that the ambassadors of 27 EU member states agreed on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia due to the conflict in Ukraine. It will be approved on Friday in a written procedure, which means without further discussion. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also said at a briefing following the EU summit that individual EU sanctions in the ninth package of sanctions against Russia would affect almost 200 people.