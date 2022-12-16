Russian senior diplomat set for grain deal talks with UN officials

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday that he planned to hold talks in the next couple of days with UN officials by way of video conference on the much-talked about grain deal.

"The document, which was signed in Istanbul on July 22, is a memorandum of mutual understanding between Russia and the UN Secretariat to guarantee the interrupted access of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to the global market," he said in an interview with Russia’s Rossiya-24 TV channel. "This is what we are discussing with Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development [UNCTAD] Rebeca Grynspan."

"Along with consistent contact, these discussions are regularly held. In fact, we meet monthly. We will talk again via video conference in a couple of days," Vershinin added.

A package of documents was signed in Istanbul on July 22 to facilitate the deliveries of food and fertilizers to world markets. The Russia-UN memorandum stipulates that the United Nations will embark on efforts to lift anti-Russian restrictions for the export of agricultural produce and mineral fertilizers.

Another document outlines the mechanism for exporting grain from Kiev-controlled Black Sea ports. The grain deal between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN envisages creating a four-party coordination center whose representatives will inspect grain-exporting vessels to prevent weapons smuggling and thwart provocations.