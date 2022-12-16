LPR Interior Ministry confirms eight casualties due to Ukrainian strike on Lantratovka

LUGANSK, December 16. /TASS/. Vitaly Kiselev, an aide to the interior minister of the Lugansk People's Republic, confirmed that the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on Lantratovka killed 8 people and injured more than 20.

Earlier, the emergency services told TASS that eight people were killed and 23 injured due to Ukrainian shelling of Lantratovka.

"This is an absolutely agricultural settlement, which has nothing to do with combat operations and our military units. <...> About eight people were killed, more than 20 received wounds of varying degrees. Right now special services are providing first aid to the victims. Really, it is monstrous," he said in a video message posted on his Telegram channel.