West should admit that Ukrainian grain mostly goes to developed states — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The majority of grain supplies and food products from Ukraine are being delivered to developed countries and the West should stop being disingenuous, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Friday.

"It turns out that the larger part of food and grain from Ukraine is going to the developed countries: France, Spain, the Netherlands and Germany. Yet we remember how it all began. <...> It began with talks that Russia hinders the effort on overcoming hunger worldwide, gets in the way of preventing famine in the poorest countries," he said. "The actual situation is quite different. So adjustments are needed, both with regards to grain flows within the framework of this deal and with regards to the interpretation of what is going on. It is necessary to stop being a hypocrite, above all, I am addressing Western representatives," the Russian senior diplomat explained.