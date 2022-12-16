Several railway lines in Ukraine left without power supply

KIEV, December 16. /TASS/. Some of Ukraine’s railway lines, including those in the Kirovograd and Kharkov regions, are without power supply due to infrastructure damage, the press service of the Ukrainian railways company said on Friday.

"Damage caused to the energy infrastructure has left number of railway lines in the Kharkov, Kirovograd and Dnepropetrovsk regions without power supply. Diesel engines will be commissioned to pull passenger trains in these regions," the company said on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, an air alert was announced across Ukraine.