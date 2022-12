DONETSK, December 16. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces lost more than 25 service members in fighting against forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Russian troops in the past day, the DPR People’s Militia reported on Friday.

"Losses in enemy manpower amounted to more than 25 people," the militia wrote on Telegram.

The allied forces also destroyed a 155 M-777 howitzer and five armored and motor vehicles.