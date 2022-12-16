LPR militia reports roughly 50 Ukrainian militants wiped out in past 24 hours

LUGANSK, December 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered about 50 casualties in battles with fighters of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko reported on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy sustained heavy losses among personnel and military equipment as a result of active offensive operations by LPR people’s militia forces. They eliminated up to 50 personnel," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

According to the spokesman, in the past day, LPR people’s militia forces also destroyed one tank, three armored personnel carriers, two drones and 14 special motor vehicles.