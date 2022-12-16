Ukrainian shelling kills 152 LPR civilians and wounds 425 since special op start — mission

LUGANSK, December 16. /TASS/. One hundred and fifty-two people have been killed and 425 were wounded in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) since the start of the special operation due to the Ukrainian shelling, the LPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported on Friday.

"Since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation <...> 577 civilians, of which 152 people were killed and 425 were wounded, became victims of the Ukrainian agression. As a result of the shellings, twenty-one children were killed and twenty-nine were wounded," the mission said in a message on its Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian military fired nearly 570 rockets from the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems on the LPR. "During the period since the beginning of the special military operation, the LPR mission to the JCCC recorded 1,313 facts of shelling shelling of the territory of the republic by the Ukrainian armed forces using heavy weapons. In total, the enemy fired more than 11,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers on populated areas of the republic. The mission specified that during this period Ukraine used 11,000 shells of different caliber, including 37 rockets of Tochka-U tactical missile system, 569 rockets of HIMARS, 2,761 shells of other multiple launch rocket systems (BM-21 Grad, BM-27 Uragan, BM-30 Smerch) and 155 mm artillery guns. According to the mission, the Ukrainian armed forces also used two US-made strike drones to shell the republic.

During this period 390 objects of civil infrastructure were damaged, including 90 educational and 17 medical institutions.