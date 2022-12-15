Former LPR official says Kiev could stage provocations over New Year holidays

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Rodion Miroshnik, former ambassador of the Lugansk People’s Republic in Moscow, has said Ukraine will probably use the New Year festivities to stage provocations but it doesn’t have enough strength to break through the engagement line.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov said in an interview with Newsweek earlier on Thursday that Ukrainian troops plan to carry out an offensive when the soil hardens this winter. The magazine said in the same report that Ukraine’s offensive capabilities largely hinge on Western arms supplies.

"Ukraine is not going to negotiate or use any mechanisms to achieve at least a temporary truce, especially because these mechanisms simply don’t exist. And most likely, they will use the period of Christmas and New Year holidays at least for provocations and, possibly, some minor attempts to break through the engagement line. The technical condition of the Ukrainian army is not at its best now, both because of strikes on logistics, and because of delays in the delivery of weapons, plus the army has taken a fairly strong battering near Artyomovsk [known in Ukraine as Bakhmut] and Soledar. So it’s more about media hype," he told TASS.