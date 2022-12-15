US Department of Commerce introduces export restrictions on 9 Russian entities

WASHINGTON, December 15. /TASS/. The US Department of Commerce has decided to impose export restrictions on nine Russian entities, allegedly due to the fact that they cannot conduct proper checks on them. This is according to a notice published in the Federal Register, a collection of official documents of the US government, on Thursday.

The Bureau of Industry and Security under the US Department of Commerce excluded these entities from the list of those for which the department did not have sufficient information. Now they are on the list of organizations that, according to the US authorities, can be "involved in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States."

Entities included in this list are subject to "additional licensing requirements", as well as various export restrictions.

According to the document, the End-User Review Committee determined to add the following entities to the list, which implies the restrictions: Alliance EG Ltd, FSUE Rosmorport Far Eastern Basin Branch, Intercom Ltd, Nasosy Ampika, Nuclin LLC, SDB IRE RAS, Security 2 Business Academy, Tavrida Microelectronics, and VIP Technology Ltd.

The document states that this decision was made due to the fact that the specialists of the bureau were not able to conduct timely checks of these entities, including inspections, for 60 days or longer. In addition, the document alleges that there has been "a sustained lack of cooperation by the host government to schedule and facilitate the completion of a timely end-use check of persons listed".