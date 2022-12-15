Ukrainian troops fire over 100 shells at DPR since midnight, 90 of them fall at Donetsk

DONETSK, December 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 21 times between midnight and 14:14 Moscow time on Thursday, firing 104 shells at populated areas, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported.

According to the data published on the mission’s Telegram channel, most of the shells were fired at Donetsk. The city was shelled 12 times. Ninety shells, including 40 rockets from Grad multiple launch rocket systems, hit its residential areas.

The village of Mayorsk was shelled three times. Gorlovka, Zaitsevo, Krasny Partizan, Ozeryanovka and Panteleymonovka also came under fire.

On Thursday morning, Donetsk was subjected to the most massive shelling since 2014 - at 07:00 Moscow time, 40 rockets from Grad multiple rocket launchers were fired at the Voroshilov and Kievsky districts of the city. By now there are reports of the death of one civilian and nine injured, including a child, 10. The shelling damaged a nursery, a hospital, a shopping mall, several apartment buildings, the educational building of the Donetsk National Technical University, and one of the shells hit the dome of the Spaso-Preobrazhensky Cathedral.