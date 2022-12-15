Russia insists UN must remain objective in its assessment of Kiev's actions, says diplomat

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia demands that the UN should maintain its objectivity in its assessment of the Kiev regime's actions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"The only urgent request to the United Nations Secretariat [from Russia] is to be objective. <...> This is what we insist on. It should not be a question of whom the UN Secretariat supports, I remind you, the task of the UN Secretariat is to maintain objectivity in order to assess the situation. It has the appropriate tools and mechanisms to do this. It is not the Secretariat's job to take anyone's side," the diplomat emphasized.

Meanwhile, Zakharova noted that the Ukrainian armed forces used prohibited methods of warfare and continued shelling cities and communities of Russia’s border territory, "as a result of which the number of dead and wounded civilians is mounting, civilian infrastructure is destroyed, and the residents of Donbass, the Kherson Region, Zaporozhye, the Belgorod Region, the Bryansk Region, the Kursk Region suffer." "The most barbaric strikes have been carried out in the residential areas of Donetsk. By the way, the United Nations is well aware of this, although they do not always talk about it. After all, they keep in touch with the chairmen of two local humanitarian NGOs that remain in the city, in particular, this information was shared at a briefing in New York on December 8 by the official representative of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric," the spokeswoman pointed out.