Foreign Ministry cannot share information on new Russia-US prisoner swap — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia's Foreign Ministry cannot share any information regarding the possibility of new prisoner swaps between the US and Russia at the moment, the ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing Thursday.

"At the moment I have nothing to share with you on this issue, you know that it is sensitive, and we are guided by the ‘do no harm’ principle. As you know, we always comment if information appears, and we comment in detail, so we, once again, take exactly that approach," she said.

According to Zakharova, the discussion of this topic is carried out within the channels defined by the presidents of Russia and the United States. "As soon as and if there is something that we can share, we will definitely do it," the diplomat assured.

The diplomat pointed out that the traditions of such negotiations did not imply excessive publicity. "It's not an invention of today, it's how it has been historically developed. The details of such negotiations have never been made public," she stressed.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov commented on the words of US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that representatives of Russia and the United States would hold high-level consultations this week on the possibility of exchanging US citizen Paul Whelan convicted in Russia for espionage. According to Ryabkov, no Russia-US contacts regarding the prisoner swap are expected at the moment.