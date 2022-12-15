Russia ready to discuss extension of grain deal if its whole package is implemented — MFA

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia is open to various proposals and modifications of the grain deal, but all of its initial conditions must be met, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"We are open to various proposals [on the grain deal], to various modifications that may be discussed at the expert or presidential levels," she said.

"But we would like to once again draw attention to the fact that the second part of the deal is not being implemented at the same pace as the first part and not with the same effort," she added.

The diplomat recalled that part of the grain deal package is a memorandum between the Russian Federation and the UN on the promotion of Russian food and fertilizers to world markets, which must be fully implemented.

"We do not see such efforts [to implement the memorandum] being put into practice by our partners, those who became the guarantors of this package agreement stated. This is now one of the most important questions about how we can further build work in this area," she said.