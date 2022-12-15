LPR militia reports over 40 Ukrainian militants eliminated in Donbass in past day

LUGANSK, December 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered about 45 casualties in battles with fighters of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko reported on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy sustained heavy losses among manpower and military equipment as a result of active offensive operations by LPR people’s militia units. They eliminated as many as 45 personnel," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

During the last 24-hour period, LPR militia forces destroyed two Ukrainian armored personnel carriers, three artillery systems, one unmanned aerial vehicle and 17 special motor vehicles, the spokesman said.