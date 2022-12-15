Putin to convene meeting of strategic development council on Thursday

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will chair a regular meeting of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects via videoconference on Thursday.

According to the Kremlin press service, the meeting will discuss "ways to ensure technological sovereignty and support for investment." Among other things, using industrial mortgage mechanisms, measures to support the production of top-priority products and develop regional manufacturing, including industrial clusters, will be on the agenda.

The Council last convened in July, when the president pointed to the regular nature of such meetings, saying that the Council meets semi-annually to assess progress toward achieving national development goals.