Russian, Belarusian top diplomats discuss pressing regional issues — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik confirmed their willingness to continue close cooperation and discussed pressing regional issues, as well as the schedule of their forthcoming talks and meetings, in a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The ministers confirmed their intention to continue active cooperation between the two countries’ foreign ministries and to coordinate moves at international platforms, and also exchanged assessments of current global and regional issues," the ministry said.

"They touched upon current issues of Russian-Belarusian cooperation and integration within the Union State, as well as the schedule of their forthcoming contact," the statement said.

In addition, Lavrov congratulated the Belarusian counterpart on his recent appointment.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Lavrov had sent a congratulatory message to Aleinik, voicing confidence that the two countries’ foreign ministries would continue their fruitful cooperation of allies.

On December 13, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree appointing Aleinik as the foreign minister, since the position had become vacant after the death of Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei on November 26. Aleinik has served as a diplomat since 1992. He had been Belarus’ first deputy foreign minister since mid-February 2022.