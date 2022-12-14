Only UN Security Council can establish tribunals — Russian envoy on EU’s Borrell’s remarks

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. A tribunal can be established only by the UN Security Council, Russian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Russian TV Wednesday, adding that if the West plans to act through the UN General Assembly, promoting some tribunal on the events in Ukraine, then all decision will be illegitimate.

"Only the [UN] Security Council can establish some kind of a tribunal. The General Assembly cannot do that, in case our opponents plan to act through the General Assembly. Such decision, should it be made, will be illegitimate and void," the diplomat said, commenting on EU High Representative Josep Borrell’s remarks about a tribunal on war crimes in Ukraine.

According to Ulyanov, "these are such impulsive movements, in my opinion, that can be explained by the inability of EU authorities to find a more reasonable course of action in the current circumstances."

"And it is also difficult for them to step away from what they have done since February this year. But, I believe that, sooner or later, this will begin to happen," the diplomat said," he concluded.

In late September, Borrell said in his interview for Politico that it is necessary to establish an independent tribunal to "make the Russians accountable" for the events in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the High Representative confirmed that there are disagreements between EU member states regarding the European Commission’s proposal to establish a tribunal.