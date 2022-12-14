State Duma passes bill on life imprisonment for sabotage in 1st reading

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma passed a bill in the first reading that introduces criminal responsibility up to life in prison for aiding sabotage activities.

The bill proposes adding new offenses to the Russian Criminal Code: assisting sabotage activities, training for sabotage activities and organization of a sabotage group and participation in such a group. Criminal responsibility will also be provided for involvement, calls and enticement to, as well as funding of sabotage.

"Considering that the Russian Federation is carrying out a special military operation while simultaneously accepting refugees and remaining open for the entry and departure of foreigners, the adoption of the bills is of principal importance, necessary for protection of our country. This is the common opinion of all State Duma factions," says Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

In particular, the bill proposes to introduce imprisonment of between 8 and 15 years for recruitment of other kinds of involvement of another person. If carried out with abuse of office, this offense may be punished by 10 to 20 years in prison or even a life sentence. Organization and assistance in sabotage will be punished by 15 to 20 years or a lifetime in prison as well.

Meanwhile, the offender may be acquitted if they voluntarily contact the authorities and prevent or thwart the act of sabotage that they were involved in, unless the offender is guilty of some other crime.