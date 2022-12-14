Ill-conceived German policy results in severed economic cooperation with Russia

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The ill-considered policy pursued by the German government entailed a rupture of Russian-German economic and energy cooperation that had supported the industry’s growth in the country for decades, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, commenting on remarks made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"It is obvious for us that a host of facts hard-hitting for the current German government predetermined prioritizing in such way. Chancellor Scholz preferred not to mention that it was exactly the ill-conceived policy of his Cabinet had resulted in severance of Russian-German economic and energy cooperation, which had supported growth of the German industry for decades," the Foreign Ministry said.

"He also said nothing about many German companies already transferring at present their production from Germany to the US because of unbelievably high growth of prices for all kinds of energy. The head of the German government also made no explanation why Berlin had shyly and cowardly avoided the investigation of sabotage at Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which cut the German economy from direct supplies of cheap Russian natural gas," the Ministry added.