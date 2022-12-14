Doctor castigates Kiev regime’s incessant shelling of DPR

DONETSK, December 14. /TASS/. Sergey Bondarenko, the head doctor of the Regional Center for Emergency Care and Disaster Medicine in the Donetsk People’s Republic, on Wednesday said the ongoing attacks by Ukrainian forces create hurdles for providing urgent medical assistance to people.

"The statistics today are sad. There are a lot of victims as a result of the illegal actions by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, among both the civilian population and, unfortunately, children," he told reporters. "Medical institutions are repeatedly shelled, which sometimes end tragically. These attacks hinder the timely provision of medical care to the population. That being said, I would like to highlight the courage of these medical workers."

According to the doctor, a shell fired from a multiple launch rocket system hit a children’s hospital on Tuesday.

"The shell flew 50-70 meters from the maternity ward, where newborns and their mothers are situated. Miraculously, there were no casualties," he said.