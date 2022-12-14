Russian Foreign Ministry backs idea of inter-university Arctic consortium — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russia is making up for the damage done in the field of science, caused by the disruption of international Arctic cooperation, so the Russian Foreign Ministry supports the idea of establishing an Inter-University Consortium of Arctic political and legal studies, initiated by Moscow’s MGIMO University, Nikolay Korchunov, Ambassador-at-Large for the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russia’s Senior Arctic Official to the Arctic Council, told TASS on Wednesday.

The diplomat pointed out that international cooperation on the Arctic had been curtailed at the Western countries’ initiative. In spite of this fact, Russia has a long-term strategy for the region’s growth, and this requires a scientific approach.

"Under these conditions, work needs to be done to replace the expertise that is lost as a result of the disrupted international Arctic cooperation, through internal collaboration, by increasing the effectiveness of cooperation between universities, and also by forming similar mechanisms and initiatives, such as this consortium, which is now being created at MGIMO’s initiative," Korchunov said.

"We certainly welcome this on behalf of the Foreign Ministry and of Russia’s chairmanship of the Arctic Council, since an all-weather body is being established, which is open for participation of international partners who can join it, as there are no problems or conflicts," Korchunov said.

"Obviously, we will review the principles of our participation in international organizations that apparently can just flip a switch some day and say there is no cooperation. We have drawn our conclusions," the diplomat said.