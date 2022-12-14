Importance of CIS to only grow, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The significance of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will only increase in the current realities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at the international inter-party conference ‘Eurasian Choice as a Basis for Strengthening Sovereignty’, organized by the United Russia party.

"We are interested in strengthening multifaceted cooperation within the CIS. As for the number of participants and the variety of forms and directions of cooperation, currently the CIS as a regional integration association with the cooperation covering almost all spheres that has no analogues. The significance of the CIS will only increase in the current realities," he said.

"The maximally broad mandate of the CIS allows discussing practically any issues: from politics and economics to security, culture, and education," Lavrov noted.

Russia, according to the top diplomat, is working together with its partners to ensure that the mechanisms of cooperation, which within the framework of the CIS have shown their high practical effectiveness, do not sag. "This primarily concerns the agreement on a free trade zone, transport and logistics infrastructure, and the increased use of national currencies in mutual settlements," Lavrov pointed out.