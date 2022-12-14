Kremlin mum on Moscow’s response to oil price cap set by the West

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov has not disclosed what measures Moscow may take in retaliation to the Russian oil price cap introduced by the West.

"As soon as the executive order is ready, we will publish it," Peskov said this Wednesday, answering a question whether excerpts from the draft executive order on tit-for-tat measures posted by the Vedomosti newspaper are true.

The newspaper reported earlier, citing sources, that Russia would ban oil sales to consignees in countries that had introduced the price cap and no supplies would be made under contracts where the price cap condition was set in a certain way. The relevant provisions are in the forthcoming presidential decree, the newspaper informed.

The embargo on seaborne shipments of Russian oil to the European Union went into effect on December 5. EU countries, along with G7 members and Australia, also introduced an adjustable price cap for Russian oil at a ceiling of $60 a barrel. Western states also banned their companies from providing transport, financial and insurance services to tankers carrying oil from Russia at a price above the cap.