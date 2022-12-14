DPR appeals to UN over looming humanitarian disaster due to Ukraine’s shelling

DONETSK, December 14./TASS/. The ombudsperson of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Darya Morozova, told a news conference on Wednesday that she has appealed to the UN over the looming humanitarian disaster from the bombardment of the republic by Ukrainian troops.

"The obvious aim of these inhumane actions from Kiev is a campaign of terror directed against the Donbass civilians and their systematic destruction, as well as causing maximum damage to the civil infrastructure and facilities that are under the protection of the 1949 Geneva Conventions," says the letter sent to the UN.

In her message, the ombudsperson cited data on the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure in the republic, including ‘hazardous enterprises’. Darya Morozova specified that on December 7, Ukrainian troops executed a strike on the operating chemical concern Stirol in Gorlovka. The shells hit a sulfur storage facility, triggering a fire. This may result in acid rain under certain weather conditions, the ombudsperson stressed.

"On August 10, 2022, a Donetsk brewery with ammonia in its cooling system came under artillery fire from French 155 mm shells. One plant employee was killed and four were wounded. An ammonia cloud covered several districts of the city of Donetsk with an overall population of over 100,000 people. Ammonia also leaked into the reservoir of the Donetsk Botanical Garden, killing all of its flora and fauna," Morozova wrote.

In addition, the letter gives statistics on casualties as well as on those who suffered from the shelling of civilians in the republic. According to the data, between November 27, 2022 and December 7, 2022, 22 people died and 83 local residents were injured as a result of the shelling. Damage was caused to 234 apartment buildings and 106 private houses, 31 educational institutions and 92 other infrastructure facilities.

With this in mind, the DPR ombudsperson called on the UN to hold Ukraine accountable and immediately take measures to stop the supply of Western weapons, which are used to intimidate and kill civilians in Donbass. Morozova also cited Article 24 of the UN Charter, in which "its Members confer on the Security Council primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security."