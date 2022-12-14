Putin’s address to parliament may take place next year — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov does not rule out that Russian President Vladimir Putin may deliver his address to the Federal Assembly next year.

"As for reports that [the address] could take place next year - undoubtedly, it is possible. This is a rather obvious truth," he said in a conversation with journalists on Wednesday, suggesting that no one make any assumptions.

That said, the Kremlin official refuted speculations that the address may be "delivered" in writing. "It does not happen in a written format," he noted.