Putin to meet with heads of new Russian regions before year’s end — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to meet with the heads of new regions of the country before the end of the year, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

However, Peskov declined to give the exact date of the meeting.

"There are plans [for a meeting]," he said, adding that the Kremlin already knew the date. "We will make an announcement in due course," the presidential spokesman said.

The Vedomosti daily reported earlier that Putin would meet with the acting heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR, LPR) and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions on December 20.

In late December, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region, held referendums where the majority of voters opted to join Russia. On September 30, Vladimir Putin and the heads of the four regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia. The regional leaders were appointed to serve as acting heads of their respective regions until elections are held there in accordance with Russian laws.