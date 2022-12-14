Russian prosecutor general hails cooperation with Iran

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. The exchange of top-notch practices between Russia and Iran is relevant amid external attempts to destabilize the domestic situation, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said at a meeting with Iranian Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i in Tehran on Wednesday.

"The Russian prosecutor general said that countering external attempts to destabilize the domestic situation and pave the way for mass unrest is among the extremely pressing issues that require an exchange of top-notch practices as part of bilateral cooperation," a spokesperson for the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office told TASS.

"Russia faced such things before and our country has created laws that are effective in my view, and combined with certain tactics make it possible to successfully resist these and other similar things, including cybercrime," Krasnov pointed out.

He emphasized that thanks to the efforts of the Russian and Iranian presidents, relations between the two countries had reached an unprecedentedly high level of strategic partnership. "It also concerns interaction in the field of justice," Krasnov noted.

The Russian prosecutor general stressed that Moscow and Tehran were facing similar threats and challenges. "I’m talking about extremism, terrorism, cybercrime, drug and arms trafficking and other dangerous criminal activities," he specified.

Krasnov was confident that their shared views on global issues and common approaches to resolving them were the key to strong, effective and long-term cooperation between the two countries.