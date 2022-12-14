Ukrainian army has trouble evacuating wounded troops over lack of ATVs — LPR officer

LUGANSK, December 14. /TASS/. The units of Ukraine’s armed forces in the zone of the special military operation cannot evacuate wounded servicemen due to a lack of full-track and wheeled military vehicles, LPR People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko told TASS on Wednesday.

"Due to a scarcity of full-track and wheeled military specialized equipment, the Ukrainian army is increasingly using civilian transportation which is not designed for active combat and rough terrain. This results in interrupted munitions supplies, hinders speedy evacuation of those wounded and the delivery of personnel to their positions," he said.

The officer noted that "the number of irrecoverable and medical losses has increased" in the Ukrainian units because troops are not using special transportation in the combat zone.

On Tuesday, Marochko reported that the losses among Ukrainian troops in Donbass are very high while all medical facilities in eastern Ukraine are filled with wounded servicemen. According to him, LPR intelligence has information of multiple instances of Ukrainian soldiers deserting or refusing to participate in attacks.