Russia and IAEA can only discuss safe operation of Zaporozhye NPP — Rosenergoatom

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russia and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) can only discuss the safe operation of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as protection issues should be addressed to Ukraine, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of the Rosenergoatom concern, said on Wednesday during a Soloviev Live broadcast.

"We can talk about guarantees related to nuclear safety, this is normal, but these guarantees are given in the context of the operation of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. And the IAEA, in fact, is a nuclear safety organization. Such consultations, meetings, negotiations are quite normal. But everything that is beyond the territory of the Russian Federation and our competence, <...> at the end of the day, talks on this subject should be conducted with the Ukrainian regime," he said.